ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – A manufacturer of paper tubes announced a $1.68M investment that will bring new business to Williamsburg County.

Summit Paper Tube, Inc. produces spiral wound paper tubes used for paper, nonwoven fabric, shipping, and cable reels, state leaders said in a release.

“We are always proud when a business decides to invest in South Carolina. Today’s announcement by Summit Paper Tube is further proof that South Carolina’s manufacturing industry continues to grow across the state. The $1.68 million investment and 19 new jobs will make a positive impact in Williamsburg County.”

This will be the company’s first location in South Carolina. Summit Paper Tube also plans to sublet a facility where paper will be converted into tubes ahead of distribution to textile, metals, label, and paper industries.

The facility is located at 49 Seaboard Road in Andrews.