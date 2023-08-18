ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – A pedestrian has died after being struck along a Williamsburg County roadway on Thursday evening.

Lane Cpl. William Bennett with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said the pedestrian was walking north on County Line Road when a Toyota sedan struck them around 8:50 p.m.

The crash happened about a mile north of the town of Andrews.

Trooper Bennett said the driver of the Toyota was not injured. The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital via EMS but died from their injuries.

The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office is investigating.