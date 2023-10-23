KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after prescription narcotics were stolen from a Kingstree pharmacy early Monday morning.

The incident happened at Williamsburg Pharmacy off Thurgood Marshall Highway around 3:42 a.m., according to the Kingstree Police Department.

Police say six individuals wearing masks and gloves were seen on surveillance video using a large potted plant to break out the pharmacy’s drive-thru window and then entering the business.

Photo courtesy Kingstree Police Department

“Prescription drugs from a Bishopville Pharmacy burglary were found left behind by the suspects,” said officials with the police department. “Video surveillance shows the suspects dumping a bag of medication behind their vehicle.”

Photo courtesy Kingstree Police Department

Kingstree Police Chief Kipp Coker and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) ask that anyone with information about the burglary contact Investigator R.E. Lee at 843-372-6086.