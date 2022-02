HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Williamsburg County arrested a man accused of breaking into vehicles.

Officers with the Hemingway Police Department arrested James Earl Nesmith on Tuesday for vehicle break-ins that happened in the Town of Hemingway.

Nesmith was taken to the Williamsburg County Detention Center on a charge of trespassing after notice and two charges of motor vehicle break-ins.

Police said an investigation into the crimes is ongoing.