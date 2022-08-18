WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday in Williamsburg County.

Troopers said in a release the accident occurred just before 9 p.m. Wednesday along SC-527 near McKenzie Street.

A 2013 Buick sedan traveling north on SC-527 hit a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, headed in the same direction on the road, in the rear causing the SUV to veer left of center where it hit a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu head-on, troopers said.

The front passenger in the Equinox died and the two occupants in the Malibu and the driver of the Buick were all injured and transported to an area hospital.

The deceased victim’s identity is due to be released by the Williamsburg County Coroner.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.