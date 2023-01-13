WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a fatal Friday night collision involving a pedestrian.

According to SCHP, the incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Highway 41 near Hemingway, SC.

SCHP said that the 42-year-old victim was trying to cross Highway 41 when s/he was hit by a driver traveling north. The pedestrian was taken to Kingstree Memorial Hospital and later died.

The driver, who was operating a 2008 Honda sedan, was not injured.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

