WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened early this month in Williamsburg County.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said Tuesday the crash originally happened on June 8 just before 10:30 a.m.

A 2009 Honda was traveling north on Bartels Road near Old Georgetown Road when it crossed the center line, and ran off the road to the left before striking a ditch and then a tree.

The driver and a passenger were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The passenger later died from injuries they sustained in the crash.