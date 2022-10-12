WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) on Wednesday arrested a second suspect in connection to a fatal September shooting.

Quincy Direll Montgomery (37) is being charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder, and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

The charges stem from a September 17 shooting on Manning Highway in the Salters area of Williamsburg. WCSO said that the victim was in a vehicle traveling down Manning Highway when another came up from behind, passed the victim’s vehicle, and began shooting.

Several people in the victim’s vehicle were hit and one person died.

WCSO previously arrested Kelvin Daniel Montgomery Jr. on charges of murder, four counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.