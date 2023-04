WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is investigating after human skeletal remains were located in the Kingstree area on Wednesday.

WCSO said that the remains were located near McAlister Road.

The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office is assisting with the investigation. Officials plan to conduct an autopsy to determine the subject’s identity and cause/manner of death.

Anyone with information about the remains is asked to contact WCSO at (843) 355-6381.