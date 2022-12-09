WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced three arrests connected to an October shooting in Kingstree.

According to SLED, Jomareon Epps (18), Davonte’ Green (20), and Terell Graham (27) are all facing charges after the three on October 25 confronted an unnamed party at a Kingstree resident and shots were fired.

Affidavits state that both Epps and Green were armed with handguns during the confrontation while Graham threatened to kill the victim before all three entered a vehicle and one of the men fired a handgun toward the victim.

“The victim fired back with an AR style rifle,” affidavits say. “No party was injured during the exchange.”

Epps and Green were both charged with first-degree assault and battery, breach of peace, and pointing and presenting a firearm. Graham was charged with first-degree assault and battery, and breach of peace.

All three suspects are held at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.