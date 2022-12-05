WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Monday announced charges against a man shot by a Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputy.

According to SLED, Derrell Lee Williams Jr. (37) is being charged with seven counts of first degree assault and battery, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, and use of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The shooting stemmed from a domestic disturbance call on November 17, during which Williams barricaded himself and a hostage in a home.

Williams and deputies were engaged in a standoff and Williams — who was armed — allegedly threatened to kill officers and the hostage.

WCSO said that Williams was hit during “an exchange of gunfire” and taken to a hospital.