WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an inmate death at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

According to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), an inmate was discovered unresponsive shortly after 6:00 a.m. Monday at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

EMS rendered aid, but was unable to revive the inmate.

WSCO requested SLED investigate the incident, as is standard with inmate deaths.

No further details about the circumstances of the death or the identity of the inmate were provided.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and may be updated.