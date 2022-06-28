WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Tuesday charged a Williamsburg County man for shooting at a deputy.

Willie John Dansby Jr. (52) is charge with first degree assault and battery for a June 25 incident during which he allegedly shot at a Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office Corporal.

Dansby was inside his home and shot at the closed front door after the corporal rang the doorbell, according to the affidavit.

The corporal was at the residence “investigating a reported domestic incident.”

The deputy was not injured.