WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Monday announced the arrest of a Williamsburg County man on various drug and alcohol charges.

According to SLED, Teridal Burgess (43) was arrested Thursday after he illegally sold alcohol to a confidential informant and was found to be in possession of drugs.

The business Burgess was operating did not have a permit to sell alcohol, according to SLED. Agents then executing a search warrant and found 3.88 grams of cocaine in his possession.

Burgess is being charged with failure to secure a required beer or wine sale permit, possession with intent to distribute drugs near a school, and possession of cocaine (first offense).

SLED’s assistance was requested by the Kingstree Police Department.