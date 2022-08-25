WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman has appointed a new interim superintendent for the Williamsburg County School District (WCSD).

Dr. Kelvin Wymbs, who the district said comes with over 20 years of diverse experience leading educators on state and local levels, comes to the Williamsburg County School District from the State Department of Education, where he previously served as a liaison between the two.

Leaders said Dr. Wymbs was responsible for assisting with the merger of Kingstree High School and C.E. Murray High School – and before that he served as the Superintendent of Schools for Dorchester District Four.

“Dr. Wymbs is a capable leader who will continue Dr. Wilder’s influence in the transformation of the Williamsburg County School District,” said Spearman.

Dr. Wymbs graduated from the University of South Carolina Aiken with a Bachelor of Science in History and earned a Master’s in School Administration from South Carolina State University.

“I am honored to have been selected to lead this district,” said Dr. Wymbs in a news release. “I look forward to being part of a district on the move, building upon the work being done, and creating additional opportunities. We are excited to become part of this beautiful community.”

Dr. Wymbs will begin his interim superintendent role at WCSD beginning September 1st.