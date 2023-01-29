WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) announced that a suspect has been apprehended following two Saturday shooting incidents that left two people dead and two others injured.

Shown Lorenzo Cooper (36) has been located and taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

On Saturday, deputies initially responded to Birch Creek Road in the Andrews area after two people were reportedly laying in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims died from their injuries.

Deputies then responded to Acadian Lane in Kingstree after two other people were shot. Both people were taken to area hospitals.

Both shootings were said to be connected, officials said.