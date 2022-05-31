WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Fire Department, Williamsburg County EMS, and South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) on Monday evening responding to a collision that sent multiple victims to the hospital.

According to the fire department, units arrived on scene at the intersection of Seaboard Road and Trio Road around 8:58 p.m. and found “three juveniles with various severe injuries.”

Fire and EMS crews shut down the roads and prepared the patients to airlifted to nearby hospitals. Three medical helicopters were called to the scene.

Crews remained on scene until after midnight clearing the area.

An update on the condition of the patients was not immediately available.