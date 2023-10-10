ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD)- Three teenagers were arrested Monday after deputies say they stole from a Williamsburg County convenience store and assaulted the store owners.

According to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies responded to the Corner County Store on County Line Road in the Andrews area in reference to a strong-armed robbery.

Authorities said that three masked males entered the store wearing all black. Two of the suspects assaulted the store owners while the third took items and attempted to open the cash register.

Paramedics responded to the scene and treated the victims’ injuries.

Deputies search the area and located three juvenile males matching the suspects’ description near the intersection of Thurgood Marshall Highway and Tomahawk Road. The three teens, ages 17 and 15, were identified as suspects in the case and arrested.

The 17-year-olds were booked into the Williamsburg County Detention Center on strong arm robbery and assault and battery charges. The 15-year-old was charged with strong arm robbery and taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.