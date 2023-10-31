HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Town of Hemingway named Timothy Hood as their new chief of police Monday.

According to the town, Chief Hood began his law enforcement career with the Bennettsville Police Department in 2008 as a patrol officer and worked his way through the ranks to eventually become Lieutenant Administrator.

During his time with Bennettsville PD, Hood served as a criminal investigator and member of the Special Operations Response Team. He also worked as a K-9 handler with his K-9 partner Sassy.

“Chief Hood has been in law enforcement for 23 years and brings a wealth of knowledge to our town and surrounding communities,” officials wrote in a Facebook post. “Chief Hood stated he applied for this job so he could be closer to home and be a part of the revitalization of Hemingway.”

Chief Hood’s swearing in ceremony will take place immediately following the town council meeting on Monday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m.