From Town of Lane South Carolina

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Town of Lane will host a Father-Daughter and Mother-Son dance in February.

On February 9, Father-Daughter and Mother-Son duos will hit the dance floor at a free event to celebrate the season of love.

The event will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 7 Oneita Avenue in Lane.

According to town officials, prizes, a photo booth, food, and music will be on site.

An RSVP is required by February 3 to 843-387-5151