WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A train struck a utility trailer in Williamsburg County on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews with the Williamsburg County Fire Department responded to a call regarding a train versus utility trailer around 12:51 p.m.

“No injuries, but both tracks are closed. Eastland Avenue and County Camp Road crossings are closed and will be until the trailer can be moved and tracks can be inspected,” officials said.

Motorists traveling in the area should expect delays.