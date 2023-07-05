ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to an overturned tractor-trailer Wednesday morning in Andrews.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reported the crash along Highway 521 near Christian Fortress church not far from Tar Hill Road.

Officials with Williamsburg County Fire Department said the truck was on its side in a ditch when units arrived around 11:40 a.m. The driver was able to exit the truck and was not injured.

Fire officials said the truck was hauling sheetrock.

Motorists should expect delays in the area. Gapway Road or Seaboard Road can be used for detours.