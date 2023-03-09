WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) on Thursday announced the arrest of two men in connection to a February 8 shooting in Hemmingway.

According to WCSO, deputies responded to Stina Avenue after a victim reported being shot at while entering their home.

Deputies later learned that another similar incident happened on Paisley Street.

Neither of the victims were injured.

On March 2, WCSO, SLED, and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrested Elijuwon Singletary (18) and Tyquan Palmer (18).

Singeltary is facing charges of attempted murder (x2), possession of a weapon during a violent crime (x2), unlawful carrying of a firearm, and breach of peace high and aggravated in nature.

Palmer is facing charges of attempted murder (x2), possession of a weapon during a violent crime (x2), and breach of peace high and aggravated in nature.