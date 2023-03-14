WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 37-year-old man was arrested Sunday on multiple drug and weapon charges following a traffic stop in Kingstree, according to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office.

David Vice III was arrested on multiple charges including driving under suspension, expired vehicle license, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, trafficking cocaine, unlawful carrying of a handgun, and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies on Sunday conducted a traffic stop near Hemingway Highway and Sandridge Road for a vehicle violation.

“A probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of illegal narcotics including

approximately 135 grams of marijuana, 18 grams of powder cocaine and 14 grams of crack

cocaine,” a release stated.

Deputies also seized an unknown amount of U.S. currency and a handgun.

Vice III is currently held at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.