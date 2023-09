WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Williamsburg County Government says water customers along Martin Luther King Jr. Highway may experience a water outage Tuesday afternoon.

Williamsburg County Government says authorities have identified additional problems since the September 5 water outage.

Crews have shut off water along Martin Luther King Jr. Highway from Kingstree to Sandhurst Road to fix the problem.

Officials say they will provide an update on the situation no later than 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.