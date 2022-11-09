WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County School District (WCSD) is rolling out a new tool to help teachers document and improve student behavior.

The Alternative Behavior Educator (ABE) tool is an online resource that “provides quick documentation of student behavior, teaches positive behavior, and monitors progress throughout a student’s career.”

ABE also provides age-appropriate, consistent intervention methods to address negative behavior and reinforce positive behavior.

Teachers and administrators can access the system to review the behavior of individual students, how teachers have responded, and what intervention methods have worked.

WCSD believes centralizing and digitizing the information will make things easier for teachers and staff and ultimately lead to better outcomes for students.