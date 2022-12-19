WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) addressed rumors circulating on social media regarding armed robberies and break-ins in the Greeleyville area targeting women.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said the Facebook post suggested that there was a string of armed robberies targeting women who are home alone.

But deputies said they have only reported one armed robbery and that the evidence from that robbery does not suggest that women are the target.

Anyone with information should contact the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office.