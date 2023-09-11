WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are looking for information on a shooting that left one person dead inside a Hemingway home on Sunday.

According to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home on Chair Road near Hemingway for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies located a gunshot victim inside the residence.

Reports say EMS arrived to render aid, but the victim had succumbed to their injuries.

An investigation revealed that residents were inside the home when armed suspects entered the property with “demands.” Reports say the suspects fired a weapon before leaving the home.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 355-6381.

The investigation is ongoing.