KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday near a Kingstree club.

According to WCSO, the shooting happened in the roadway in front of Buster Graham’s Club on Cypress Avenue.

Deputies said that after leaving the club, “an event occurred outside on the roadway, and an unknown suspect(s) fired shots striking the victim.” There is no known motive at this time.

First responders tried to render aid, but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WCSO at (843) 355-6381.