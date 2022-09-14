WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is investigating a drive-by shooting that injured one person Saturday.

According to WCSO, deputies were called to Oakwood Road in reference to a shooting.

Deputies learned that the victim was inside a home when the shooter(s) drove by and shot from a vehicle, then drove away.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. The condition of the victim is currently unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WCSO at (843) 355-9321.