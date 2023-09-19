WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are requesting the public’s help in finding four-wheelers reportedly stolen from a Kingstree property.

According to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, two four-wheelers were stolen from a property on Lynchburg Road in the early hours of September 16.

One of the stolen four-wheelers is described by its owner as a 2018 green Honda Rubicon 500. The vehicle has an after-market skid plate from the front suspension to the rear axle.

The second is described as a 2023 white Polaris Outlaw 70 EFI.

Anyone with information on the stolen property should contact WCSO at 843-354-0606