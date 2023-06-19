WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Law enforcement in Williamsburg County is offering a free drop-off kiosk to discard unwanted medications.

According to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, most drug addictions start at home and among those, they say prescription drugs are the most likely to be abused.

“It’s time to clean out your medicine cabinets of the unused medicines no longer needed. This will ensure the prescriptions don’t end up in the wrong hands,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say you can bring all your unused or expired medications to the sheriff’s office so that they can be thrown away safely.

You are asked to put medications in an unmarked small plastic bag to protect your identity. Deputies say please do not use glass and all liquids should be in a sealed bottle with a lid.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is located at 200 S Jackson St in Kingstree. Just knock on the front double doors and someone will come out to assist you.

Officials say if you can’t bring your unused medications to them, send a message on their Facebook page and they will organize picking them up.