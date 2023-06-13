WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has reported Williamsburg County as a top county for turkey hunting during the 2023 hunting season.

An initial report from SCDNR was released Tuesday morning highlighting key numbers from the 2023 hunting season.

SCDNR says 7,439 hunters reported a harvest. Williamsburg Country had the third-best harvest in the state.

The top 5 counties are:

Bamburg County Union County Williamsburg County Florance County Spartanburg County

The rankings were based on harvest per unit area of habitat.

According to the reports, Williamsburg Count saw 1 turkey for every 914 acres.

A detailed report will be available later this Summer after post-season survey data is collected.