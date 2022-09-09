WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl from Hemingway.

Coroner Ivori Henryhand said the young child died on Wednesday, September 7, but did not provide any further details about the death.

A spokesperson for the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 they are assisting the coroner’s office in the death investigation.

An autopsy was scheduled to take place Thursday at the Medical University of South Carolina to determine the cause and manner of death – those results have not yet been released.

