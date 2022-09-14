WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is investigating after two people were injured in a shooting Saturday.

According to WCSO, deputies responded to the Williamsburg Regional Hospital in reference to a gunshot victim.

Shortly after they arrived, deputies learned of another gunshot victim in the area of Bubzy Road. They responded to the area and found the victim, who said that he had been shot, then he got his firearm and shot at the person who shot him.

Deputies said that the incidents were connected and are being investigated.