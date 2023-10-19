WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Williamsburg County are asking people to be on the lookout for what they called a suspicious U-Haul track.

Officials with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle is known to be traveling during the late-night and early morning hours “possibly looking to commit criminal activity.”

The small box truck was last seen in the New Zion, Cades, and Sandy Bay areas of the county.

Deputies ask that if you see this vehicle, or anything suspicious, to call 9-1-1.