WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Williamsburg County are urging residents to use caution amid an effort by some to swindle senior citizens out of money.

In a warning posted to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies warned against individuals who they said may be in the area offering to perform work or construction on a property.

Deputies say it is believed that the individuals are traveling county to county, targeting senior citizens, and swindling them for money.

“Please pass the information on to the senior citizens in your family, church, and community,” deputies said. “Help us protect them.”

If you encounter these people, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement agency or dial 9-1-1.