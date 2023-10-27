KINGSTREE, S.C (WCBD) – According to the Williamsburg County Fire Department (WCFD), a Williamsburg County Fire Rescue Unit was involved in an accident on Oct. 26, Thursday evening, on Steadfast Road.

The rescue unit was the only vehicle involved in the accident. The firefighter driving the rescue vehicle was injured and taken to Florence Hospital by Williamsburg County EMS.

WCFD says the driver of the rescue unit has been released and is in stable condition.

The vehicle was responding to an incident involving a pedestrian on U.S. Highway 521 near Spring Gully Baptist Church.

The incident is currently under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol.