WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County School District said its merger of C.E. Murray High School and Kingstree Senior High School has been “marked with noted success.”

District leaders said Thursday that the current enrollment numbers are approaching 800 students in grades 9-12. Comparatively, enrollment numbers this time last year were at around 500 students.

“The repurposing of Kingstree High School has gone remarkably well. The school looks like an entirely different school,” the district said. “The school has been outfitted with the new school colors of Maroon and Black and the Kingstree High School Blazer displays are throughout both campuses.”

The dual enrollment program is currently underway, and students can graduate with a high school diploma and college credits.

Rigorous programs, like the South Carolina Governor’s School’s virtual program called ‘Accelerate’ and Early College, were added to the school’s offerings.

Finally, district leaders said there are qualified teachers in every classroom at Kingstree High School.