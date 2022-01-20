Williamsburg County opens warming shelter ahead of winter weather blast

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A warming shelter will be open for people in need as winter weather impacts the area over the next few days.

A winter storm watch is in place for Williamsburg County through Saturday morning. Forecasters say rain will transition to freezing rain Friday night into early Saturday.

The Williamsburg County Emergency Management Division will open its warming shelter at the Williamsburg County Short Term Recovery Center (2086 Thurgood Marshall Highway in Kingstree) daily from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. until further notice.

County officials said guests will be responsible for bringing their own linens, toiletries, light snacks, medications, and any other essential items that they would need for an overnight stay.

Those who need transportation to the warming center can call 843-354-9330.