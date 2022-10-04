WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County School District (WCSD) is introducing a short-term, targeted program for select students who need additional academic support.

The Flexible Learning Academy will welcome students in grades 8 through 12 who are struggling academically or are not on track to graduate. This includes “students who are over-age for grade level, 9th-grade repeaters, 5th-year seniors, any student one to two grade levels behind targeted graduation date, and students needing smaller learning environments.”

Benefits of the program include a flexible environment, a low student-to-teacher ratio, access to classes 24/7, and an accelerated learning environment, according to WCSD.

Students in the program will be simultaneously enrolled in Williamsburg County Middle and High School, will have access to district bus transportation, and will receive a diploma from Williamsburg County upon graduating.

Parents/students can get application packets from school counselors or contact Dr. Tara Richardson at (843) 355-5565 ext. 4438 for more information.

District officials will identify qualifying candidates and contact them directly.

The program is set to begin in August of 2023.