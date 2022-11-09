WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – There will be no afterschool or extra-curricular activities for students in Williamsburg County on Thursday due to expected severe weather.

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, isolated tornadoes and flooding to much of the state on Thursday into early Friday morning.

That has led the Williamsburg County School District to cancel all afterschool and extra-curricular activities on Thursday to keep students safe.

The district said they will make a decision about Friday when appropriate.