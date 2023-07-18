WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Clear bag policy, dress code, and discipline policy will be up for discussion at a Williamsburg County School District community meeting on July 25.

In September 2022, Williamsburg County’s Kingstree High School established new safety policies for sporting events like clear bags and adult supervision for students under age 16.

Williamsburg County School District is adopting a clear bag policy across all schools for the 2023-24 school year, according to a June 12 press release.

Only clear bags (backpacks, duffle bags, fanny packs, lunch boxes) will be allowed on school campuses for students in grades K-12. A comprehensive breakdown of the clear bag is available online.

A hoodie policy was passed by WCSD on July 6. The policy prohibits garments with an exposed hood (hoodies, jackets, coats, etc.) in WCSD buildings.

“The Hoodie Policy set the standard for an environment that is safe and conducive to learning,” the district said in a June 14 press release.

WCSD leaders are expected to further discuss the policies at a Community Conversation meeting on July 25.

Organizers say written questions will be accepted from the audience upon entering the meeting. Questions will be presented by a moderator during the meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at 500 North Academy Street in Kingstree.

As of June 18, both policies will go into action on the first day of school, August 16.