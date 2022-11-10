WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Students in Williamsburg County will have an eLearning day on Friday due to severe weather associated with Tropical Storm Nicole.
The Williamsburg County School District had previously announced that afterschool and extra-curricular activities would be canceled on Thursday because of the storm.
District leaders said that the safety of both students and staff members was a top priority.