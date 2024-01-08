WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Students in Williamsburg County will have an eLearning day on Tuesday in anticipation of severe weather.

The Williamsburg County School District announced Monday it will move to remote learning for Jan. 9 as forecasters expect strong winds, severe storms, flooding, and the potential for a tornado as a storm system sweeps across the region.

“The safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our top priority. In addition to the e-Learning Day,” the district said.

All extracurricular afterschool activities – both academic and athletic – are canceled for Tuesday as well.