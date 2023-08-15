WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly 3,000 students will head back to the classroom Wednesday in Williamsburg County.

Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Wymbs will begin his second year as the district’s leader and shared his excitement over what he believes will be an “unbelievable year” in Williamsburg County.

Dr. Wymbs was named interim and then superintendent following the death of the district’s beloved leader, Dr. Rose Wilder, in August of last year.

“Dr. Wilder was an unbelievable leader, a better friend, and mentor,” he said. “It was a great loss to the community, as well as me personally, but I can tell you- her legacy lives on daily.”

With nearly 3,000 students and 500 on staff – including 200 teachers – the Williamsburg County School District is the largest employer in the county.

The South Carolina Department of Education took over control of the district due to academic and financial concerns about five years ago. Dr. Wymbs said he does now know how much longer the district will be under station control, but he believes requirements and sanctions have been met.

“I know all the sanctions have been met, the financial as well as the sanctions in special education. Hopefully, in the future, we will be released, and we can continue with our business of educating children,” he said. “We have great students, with a world of potential. We just need to make sure we are maximizing their opportunities.”

And he’s excited about academic gains across the district.

“We are very excited! We can’t expose the scores right now because they’re embargoed until September, but I can tell you I am very pleased with the academic progress achieved by our scholars as well as our teachers,” said Dr. Wymbs. “Our dual enrollment programs at Tech and the continuum have doubled. We’re excited about that and our AP course offerings. We are way more rigorous in what we’re giving and offering our students to be successful in the world in the 21st century.”

The district has seven schools and merged two of its high schools last year, C.E. Murray and Kingstree High. “Things went very well considering the vast amount of changes in the new regime. Yes, we are really pleased with the merger,” said Dr. Wymbs.

The school district also has a modified calendar this year because they are starting before the third Monday in August. But Dr. Wymbs said they will change the calendar next year to be on a fully modified schedule.

“The data from surrounding districts and counties that have gone with that model seems to show a gain instead of a lapse in learning because of COVID and the summer, so we are excited about joining that model. We’ll be ready next year to go full speed ahead,” he said.

When it comes to student transportation, Dr. Wymbs said they have bus driver positions filled, but drivers will run multiple routes. And the district only has a few teacher vacancies to fill.

“They have done a phenomenal job! Our teachers have done a phenomenal job of recruiting, so we had like thirty-five positions filled, and we’re excited. It’s a hard process. It’s a different game now. Not only do people say teacher vacancies, but people are not going into education. There are no candidates to recruit, so we’re kind of doing a grow our own and looking at people who are in industry, but might not be happy, and want to come back into the educational profession, and we get them certified, and trained,” he explained.

And safety improvements are always a priority. He says, “Last year we added detectors. We added the clear bag policy, as well as the no hoodie policy.”

In all, Dr. Wymbs said he’s looking forward to a stellar year. “I’m very committed to the work that we have to do. We have a lot of work ahead of us. We’re proud of our success this year, but we want to be better. We want to achieve more, and we want to achieve greatly. We have a mantra that we’ve been using. It’s called imagine greatness. Let’s work together to make Williamsburg County an unbelievable entity.”

The Williamsburg County School District welcomes students back to the classroom on Wednesday, August 16th.