WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is offering free firearms training to women.

At the April 16 event, women can learn about safety and weapon retention skills, safe reloading, and proper shooting techniques.

WCSO says that the event is to give women the opportunity to ask questions in a safe and non-judgmental environment, provide knowledge and encouragement, and improve marksmanship. It is NOT concealed weapons permit training.

Attendees must be at least 21 years old and sign a waiver prior to the training. Participants are required to bring a handgun, holster, 50 rounds of ammunition, ear protection, and safety glasses.

The event is begins at 9:00 a.m. at the WCSO Training Facility. Spots are limited. Call WCSO at 843-355-6381 to reserve a spot.