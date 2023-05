WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking for the public’s help locating a stolen tractor.

Deputies said the tractor was last seen in the Oceda Community around May 11.

The tractor is a red Case tractor with a bush hog attachment on the rear, according to WCSO.

Anyone with information should call WCSO at 843-354-0606.