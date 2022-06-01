WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is investigating a fatal Memorial Day shooting at a convenience store.

According to WCSO, deputies responded to the Sam’s Quick Stop on Greenlee Street and found a gunshot victim in the front seat of a car. The victim was taken to the hospital, but later died.

Investigators determined that the victim and a suspect got into an argument inside the store, which then spilled into the parking lot. The victim got in a car, which the suspect then shot into, striking the victim.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact WCSO at (843) 355-6381.