WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is urging the public not to fall victim to a social media scam targeting popular cash transfer apps.

According to WCSO, some of the scammers pretend to be associated with money transfer apps, like Cash App. They they can turn as little as $15 into $150, or $200 into as much as $2,000.

WCSO said that apps like Cash App, Venmo, and Zelle “are especially prone to scams of this kind” because transfers are made instantly, are irreversible, and it is often difficult to locate the scammer.